Two Males Arrested After Vehicle Break-in in Whitby

Two males are facing charges after several vehicles were broken into in Whitby overnight.

On Thursday February 23, 2017, just before 6:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Melissa Crescent in Whitby. A complainant reported two males were observed attempting to enter into locked vehicles. Two males were located and arrested a short time later.

Investigators have arrested a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old male, both from Ajax. Both suspects are facing numerous break and enter related charges. Further criminal charges are anticipated.