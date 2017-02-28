Two Males Arrested After Vehicle Break-in in Whitby

Written on February 28, 2017 by in POLICE FILES

Two males are facing charges after several vehicles were broken into in Whitby overnight.
On Thursday February 23, 2017, just before 6:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Melissa Crescent in Whitby. A complainant reported two males were observed attempting to enter into locked vehicles. Two males were located and arrested a short time later.
Investigators have arrested a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old male, both from Ajax. Both suspects are facing numerous break and enter related charges. Further criminal charges are anticipated.

