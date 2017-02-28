Police Warn Public to Safely Handle Found Medication

A Port Perry man lost a prescription bottle with various prescribed pills and police would like to remind the public of what to do in case they find prescription medication.

On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, just before 2:00 a.m., the victim was in the area of Highway

7A and Simcoe Street, Port Perry when he misplaced a prescription bottle containing several prescription drugs including Percocet, Oxycodone, and Clonazepam.

Police are reminding the public that these medications can be dangerous if taken without advice or consultation from a medical professional. Also be sure to secure your own prescription medication to keep them from being misplaced or stolen.

If located, make sure you leave the container secured and deposit them at the nearest pharmacy or medical facility where prescriptions can be disposed of safely.

Do not ingest any medications or drugs unless they have been specifically prescribed to you by your doctor. Seek medical attention immediately if you have an adverse physical reaction to any ingested substance.