Male Exposes Himself in Port Perry

Police are looking to identify a male who exposed himself to a young female while walking by her in a Port Perry neighborhood.

On Thursday, February 23, 2017, at approximately 7:45 a.m., an 11-year-old female student was walking on the sidewalk on Scugog Street and Old Simcoe Street in Port Perry. The victim observed a male walking towards her. As he neared, he had his pants down and was masturbating. This same male got into a vehicle and drove off. Moments later the same male approached the victim at Old Simcoe road and Walsh Drive and once again exposed himself to her.

The suspect got into a four door vehicle only described as grey in colour. This vehicle left in an unknown direction. Uniform officers checked the area for the suspect with negative results.

The suspect is described as male, white, 30 -40 years old, approximately 6’ tall, heavier build and wearing a green jacket.