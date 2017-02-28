earch Continues For Suspects in Pickering Convenience Store Robber

Investigators are now releasing surveillance images of the wanted suspects in connection with a convenience store robbery in Pickering.

On Monday July 11, 2016, at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers from West Division responded to the Smart Food Fair on Pickering Parkway near Brock Road regarding an armed robbery.

Two male suspects entered the store demanding cash and one of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk. They took a quantity of cash from the register before fleeing on foot. Officers and K-9 searched the area with negative results. The lone clerk was not physically injured during the robbery. Police are also looking for a third suspect who fled with the two males.

Suspect #1 is described as: male, black, in his late teens, with a medium build, grey clothing and white running shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as: male, black with a light complexion, in his late teens, skinny build and mustache. He was wearing a grey hooded shirt and white shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as: male, black in his late teens with a medium build, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white running shoes.