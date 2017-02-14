HEALTHY LIVING

By Dr. George Traitses

D.C., B.Sc.(Hon.), M.Sc., C.H.N., C.N.M., A.C.R.B. 3, C.R.A.

Member of the Ontario Chiropractic Association

Don’t “Dessert” Your Weight-Loss Goals

You’ve committed to losing weight and changing your lifestyle forever. So far, things are going great: You’ve lost 10 pounds and feel like a new person, even with pounds left to lose. Then temptation rears its sugary, carb-loaded head when your co-worker brings in leftover brownies from last night’s party. What to do? Here’s how to handle this type of temptation and stay true to your weight-loss goals without going crazy.

Click the delete button: Unless you’re a hermit, your weight-loss journey will take you through all sorts of tempting circumstances. Eat away and you’ll gain, not lose; indulge “just this once” and you may find yourself repeating the performance. While moderation is the key to weight-loss success, you also need determination and the will to “just say no.” After all, “yes” is what may have gotten you into this position in the first place. So, when that email circulates announcing, “Leftover brownies are in the break room – enjoy,” your first thought should be to delete the message from your In Box (and your memory) and move on with your day. If the announcement reminds you it’s time to eat, go prepare your scheduled healthy meal and leave the brownies for co-workers who don’t have your goals in mind.

Dig in (and then dig yourself out): Another strategy to stick to your weight-loss goals in the face of temptation is to indulge – but just a little. Haven’t had a brownie in weeks and feel as if you’re about to go crazy? Then respond to your co-worker’s announcement by eating one – or even a bite or two. Remember, healthy weight loss is about making healthy changes that keep you motivated; you’re changing your life, not eliminating all the “fun.” So dig in, savor the moment, and then dig yourself out.

One of the best strategies for achieving meaningful, life-altering weight loss is to remove temptation from the home. If your cupboards are overflowing with Twinkies and your freezer’s bursting with ice cream sandwiches, you’re in for a long haul. But if you remove it all, what do you have for the proverbial rainy day? When that brownie offer comes a ‘knockin, why not answer the door by saving one for a few days or a week – until you’re ready for it? Perhaps the brownie email came in on a Wednesday, but you’ve already designated Saturdays as your “cheat” days. And his brownies are your absolute favorite! So save one for then, when you know you’ll enjoy it instead of feeling guilty. Note: This does not mean hoarding dessert after dessert every time opportunity arises, or you’ll be right back where you started – in a house filled with temptation.

Don’t think of weight loss as a number; think of it as a lifestyle change that gets you to a healthy weight – and then keeps you there. Talk to your chiropractor about these and other common-sense strategies to reach your desired weight and health goals.

Dr. George Traitses, 416-499-5656 www.infinite-health.com