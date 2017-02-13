Ajax Woman Charged After Attempting to Drown Her Son

An Ajax woman is facing several charges, including Attempt Murder after citizens observed her attempting to drown her son near Rotary Park.

On Thursday February 9, 2017, at approximately 4 p.m., a citizen observed a woman acting strangely and holding a small child on the railing of a bridge near Rotary Park. The citizen engaged the woman in conversation and walked with her and the child toward the parking lot. The citizen turned back to see the woman had left and was heading toward the beach area.

The woman was observed holding the child under the water and a second citizen who was nearby also attended the area. Both citizens brought the child to shore and wrapped him in warm clothing. Police and EMS attended and the child was taken to hospital. The three-year-old boy was treated and released to the care of his father. The woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was charged upon her release.

The names of the two citizens are being put forward for recognition for their assistance in this incident.

A 29-year-old woman from Ajax is charged with Attempt Murder; Aggravated Assault; and Fail to Provide the Necessaries of Life. She was held for a bail hearing. Her identity is being withheld to protect the identity of the child.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or may have new information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Ahee of the Major Crime Sexual Assualt & Child Abuse Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5234.