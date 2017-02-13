Erin O’Toole Announces Plan to Restore Canada’s Place in the World

Halifax, Nova Scotia; February 2, 2016

Today, Erin O’Toole announced his plan to restore Canada’s principled foreign policy. His detailed plan will ensure that Canada will once again stand with our allies for security at home and play a role in global security commensurate with our size, abilities and values as a nation.

An Erin O’Toole Government will implement a principled foreign policy, including:

Support Israel as a democratic, Jewish state with secure borders, including by ending Canadian funding for UNRWA, vocally opposing efforts to isolate Israel, and establishing an exchange program between the CAF and the IDF;

Stand up to Russian Aggression, including by implementing the Ukraine-Canada Defence and Security Cooperation Agreement;

Advocate for Free Trade and vigorously defend Canadian interests in trade disputes;

Strengthen our relationship with the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, key traditional allies, Commonwealth members and partners by taking a lead role in promoting a Canada-UK-Australia-New Zealand trade and security pact, which could include reciprocal freedom to live, work, and invest in these four like-minded countries and a defence partnership;

Push for UN reform instead of sacrificing our principles in a bid for a Security Council seat; and

Recognize that China presents economic opportunities for Canada but that we can’t allow those opportunities to blind us to human rights abuses, hacking and corporate espionage and increasingly worrisome signs of expansionism in the South China Sea.

O’Toole released his full, detailed plan for Canadian foreign policy, entitled Restoring Canada’s Place in the World, available at https://erinotoole.ca/restoring-canadas-place/

Quotes:

“I will restore Canada’s place as a dependable ally and principled voice for freedom and democracy around the world. – Erin O’Toole, MP Durham (Ontario).

“The Trudeau Liberals have brought us back to the failed era of Liberal foreign policy – appeasing dictators, abandoning our friends, and pursuing the myth of Canada as an ‘honest broker’ without interests in the world. It is clear Justin Trudeau is willing to sacrifice our security and relationships and risk the lives of Canadian soldiers in his multi-year bid to curry favour for a non-permanent Security Council Seat.” – Erin O’Toole, MP Durham (Ontario).