Homicide Investigation in Ajax

Written on February 13, 2017 by in NEWS, POLICE FILES 
Homicide Investigation in Ajax



The deceased male has been identified as Jermaine AULD, age 33, of Ajax.



Investigators are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, which is expected to take place tomorrow.



Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Mamers or Det. Taylor of the Major Crime - Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247 or 5405.



Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.
