Homicide Investigation in Ajax The deceased male has been identified as Jermaine AULD, age 33, of Ajax. Investigators are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, which is expected to take place tomorrow. Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Mamers or Det. Taylor of the Major Crime - Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247 or 5405. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.