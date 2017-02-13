Passing of Regional Councillor Nancy Diamond

Whitby, Ont. – On behalf of The Regional Municipality of Durham, we send our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and council colleagues of Regional Councillor Nancy Diamond, following her sudden passing. She faithfully served her community for many years.

“Councillor Diamond was a formidable force in municipal politics,” said Regional Chair and CEO Roger Anderson. “She was a strong female leader at a time when it was less common to see women in senior public service roles. She also led many local community endeavours and will be truly missed.”

Nancy was born in 1941 and served as Oshawa’s mayor for 12 years from 1991 to 2003, after sitting as a city councillor from 1988 to 1991. In 2010, she returned to Oshawa City Council and Durham Regional Council, and was re-elected in 2014. Among her many accomplishments, Councillor Diamond championed the creation of a university in Oshawa, economic development and transportation initiatives. She pursued solutions to gridlock and the development of social housing with admirable determination. Councillor Diamond embraced multiculturalism, keeping taxes low, and the advancement of local and national prosperity.

A book of condolences will be available at The Regional Municipality of Durham Headquarters, located at 605 Rossland Road East. Flags at Regional Headquarters have been half-masted in her memory. Her family will be in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult and private time.