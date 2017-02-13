Armed Home Invasion in Oshawa

Two masked men armed with knives entered an Oshawa residence and stole a number of personal items.

On Sunday, February 12, 2017, at approximately 10:15 p.m., two men entered a residence in the Ritson Road and Olive Avenue area through an unlocked front door. Both men wore masks and were armed with knives. Four adults were home at the time. The suspects stole a number of personal items and then fled the area on foot. No one was physically injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as male, white, wearing masks and gloves.

Anyone with any new information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Sitaram of Central East Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.