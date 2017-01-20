by Joe Ingino

Donald Trump will be the new President of the United State of America. The people have voted and they voted in an outsider.

A business person with real business ideas and experience.

How refreshing. How inspirational and how reasuring it is to every red blooded American that wakes up in the morning and goes to work and hopes for a better life. Donald Trump has shown the world that the ‘AMERICAN DREAM’ is alive and well. Donald Trump withstood a barage of controversy and personal attacks and at the end came out victorious. Attacks from a corupt establishment. From a putrid society. Trump’s win should be a marker for all hard working people. For all students and children. That hard work pays off. Donald Trump has proven that if you stand tall through all cotroversy and negativity that the reward of success is bitter sweet.

Personally I think the man is a genious. He managed to manipulate CNN to give him 24/7 coverage. He managed to get into peoples minds as everyone was talking about ‘Trump this Trump that’, only to come to the realization that every time someone made a comment or developed an opinion. Trump was slowly winning the mass populations psychic. People do not realize the power of the media in direct response to the affects of their personal psychology.

I have never ever witness such orchastrated political campaign as this one. For this I give Trump two thumbs up as he truly has mastered the art of mass mind control.

Look at the facts. He broke every Republican record for attendance and support. He at one point managed to dismantle the Republican party and clearly filter out those in the party that were establishment oriented. He managed to weed out those in the party that had personal agendas and conquer without their support. Including the head of the party.

Trump not only won the election but now has control over the Senate, congress and house. Talk about amazing and he practically did it single handed, using his own money to boot.

The Democrats with noses in the air were predicting that if Hillary would have won… that the ‘DEPLORABLES’ red kneck supporters of Trump would take to the streets. The Democrats attempted to treat Trump supporters as second class citizens. Talk about irony. Look at who are taking to the streets? Where is Hillary out at these clearly social disobedience protests calming the crowds or denounncing their actions. Hillary is no where to be found. Hillary is packing and movign her wealth to Switzerland as she sees the sunami of legal problems to be coming her way. From the FBI blundered investigation to the Clinton Foundation schemes.

Trump would be a fool to let her go. Make her an example to anyone in office to assure they do not compromise the integrity of the U.S. government. Many have lost a lot more for a lot less. Why was Clinton allowed to go without prosecution?

I believe that the United States is at eve of great change. Change that will ‘Drain the Swamp’ of the corporate filth that lines the bottom and self interest politicians pockets. Change that will take control of wall street and assure that the playing field is even and fair. Change that will clearly put America first when it comes to trade. No more corporations looking to make a quick buck while holding American consumers hostage in pay or else schemes compromising American jobs. Change that will once in for all cut all this sensitive talk with hostile lands. Put the boots to Iran once in for all. No more negotiating with people that want us dead. Take the boots to Iran, the negotiating stopped when they took our people as hostages 20 years ago. No more liberating countries at huge cost, but instead conquer and benefit from the effort. No more sacrifices without renumeration. No more NATO members FREE rides. It is time to draw the line in the sand and say enough is enough and make America Great.