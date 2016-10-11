10.11.16

Logic

By Joe Ingino b.a.

Editor/Publisher

“I live a dream in a nightmare world”

TO CARD OR NOT TO CARD THIS IS THE DILEMMA

The media has given Peel Region quite a beating over it’s practice of CARDING. Carding, which is officially known as the Community Contacts Policy, is an intelligence gathering policy of the Toronto Police Service involving the stopping, questioning, and documenting of individuals when no particular offense is being investigated.

The big question is why is carding such an issue in a municipality like Peel? Secondly why are people wanting to take power away from the police?

The issue has been played as a racial one. Those opposing carding claim that some ethnic groups have been targeted by police.

In my opinion life is simple. So why complicate it? If you have nothing hide you have nothing to worry about. I would actually welcome being carded as I would know the police have me in their records in case of emergency and or actual incident. Those opposing carding play the race card when they should be gathering their race types and educate them on portraying to the general public a less of criminal element.

Let’s be real. If you look like trouble. Trouble will find you. Black/white/green or purple. I am against taking away police tools to keep us safe. It is not about freedoms and rights. It is about being responsible and protecting the community from those that look threatening. We in North America are playing a dangerous game. It appears that it has become chic to oppose police. It appears that every time an officer makes a mistake for whatever reason. The media is quick to create a sense of injustice and hysteria. This is wrong. We forget that police officers have one of the toughest jobs. They go out there day in and day out and have to face some of the most disturbing situations. From a mere traffic stop, that could cost an officers life. To murders and riots. What is going to end up happening is we are going to turn our police services from serving and protecting to answering calls to pick up pieces. No officer wants to discharge their weapon. No officer wants to take people into custody. Circumstance/timing and environment play a key role. By adding the fear to officer of legal persecution ontop of loss of life and possible liability. What we will end up getting are competent cops leaving the force. This forcing the police services to lower the standards even more to fill the gaps. This producing what I call ‘THIRD WORLD COPS’. Cops with little or no education. Limited training, that are willing to work for next to nothing and are dispensable.

With our population on the rise across North America. Crime is and has become more a priority. Policing is the key to keeping our societies civil. By weakening the power of the police we are weakening our safety. I personally think that they should be teaching at schools respect for the police and what to do when an officer approaches. On the other side of the coin. I think police officers need to get more training in how to cope with stress and situations that put them in extreme duress to make extraordinary decisions. I do not think that if an act by police is intentional and out of malice and or with some sort of personal agenda should not go reprimanded. Simple rule you break the law you have to pay. But as society we must be sensitive to the profession. I say if you have nothing to hide. Why oppose carding? We need to keep the criminals and those with intent off our streets.