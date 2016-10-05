Fourteen-Year-Old Driver Flees from Police

Two 14-year-old males were arrested after the car they were in fled police and later collided with a parked car.

On Friday, September 30, 2016, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers in East Division were travelling in their cruiser on Highway 2 in Courtice when they observed a 2016 Chrysler with no tail lights. When they attempted to pull the car over, it accelerated away at a high rate of speed and turned southbound onto Darlington Boulevard. The car left the roadway and struck a cable utility box, but continued back onto the road. It eventually lost control and collided with a car parked in the driveway at a residence on Kingswood Drive. The driver tried to flee on foot, but was arrested nearby. His passenger was arrested without incident at the scene. Both vehicles were heavily damaged, but no one was injured.

The driver, a 14-year-old male from Clarington, is charged with: Dangerous Driving; Flight from Police; Drive – No Licence; Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent and Improper Headlights. The vehicle he was driving is owned by a family member.

The passenger, a 14-year-old male from Clarington, is charged with: Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Taken Without Consent.

Both were later released on Undertakings and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.