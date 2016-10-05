Impaired Driver Runs Over Himself in Scugog

DRPS is reminding residents of the dangers of impaired driving after a 25-year-old male ran himself over in Scugog Township Saturday evening.

On Saturday, October 1, 2016, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers attended a disturbance call in Scugog Township. They arrived to find a male on the ground with injuries. Officers determined the male had reversed the vehicle down a driveway with the door open and fell out of the driver’s seat. The vehicle ran over his leg before hitting two mail box posts on the property. The male was sent to hospital and treated for his injuries and released.

Kevin FIDLER, age 25, of the City of Kawartha Lakes is charged with: Impaired Operation and Exceed .08 He was later released on a Promise to Appear.