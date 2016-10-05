Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Ajax

A 34-year-old male driver of a motorcycle suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision in Ajax yesterday.

On Tuesday October 4, 2016, just after 6 a.m., officers from West Division were called to the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and Jeep on Finley Avenue in Ajax. The Jeep was making a left turn into a business when it collided with the motorcycle.

The 34-year-old male driver from Cornwall sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital and then to a Toronto-area trauma hospital. The 67-year-old male driver of the Jeep from Port Hope was not injured.

Members of the DRPS Traffic Services Branch, Collision Investigation Unit, attended the scene to conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2525.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the website at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.