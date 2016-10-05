Two Arrested Following Street Level Robbery

Written on October 5, 2016 by in NEWS, POLICE FILES

Two Arrested Following Street Level Robbery

 

Police arrested two suspects after two people were robbed at knifepoint in Oshawa.

 

On Tuesday October 4, 2016, just after 7 p.m., a male and female were walking through the Oshawa Centre when they noticed two males following them. The 17-year old male and 15-year-old female left the mall and turned to see the two suspect males running toward them near Radio Park. One of the suspects produced a knife and took the female’s necklace while the other suspect took necklaces from the male’s neck. The suspects fled toward the Oshawa Centre bus loop.

 

The suspects took a taxi to the area of Thickson Road and Dundas Street in Whitby and were located a short time later by officers in the area. A quantity of marihuana was located on one of the suspects. Officers also located the jewelery and a quantity of crack cocaine nearby.

 

The victims were not physically hurt during the robbery.

 

Shaheem HUSKIC-BROWN, age 18 of Nordic Court in  Whitby is charged with Robbery; Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule II.  A 17-year-old male is charged with Robbery; Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Fail to Comply with Sentence Order. They were held for bail hearings.

0 Comments - Leave a comment!

There are no comments yet. Be the first and leave a response!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment. Click here to log in.

Two Arrested Following Street Level Robbery

Written on October 5, 2016 by in NEWS, POLICE FILES

Two Arrested Following Street Level Robbery

 

Police arrested two suspects after two people were robbed at knifepoint in Oshawa.

 

On Tuesday October 4, 2016, just after 7 p.m., a male and female were walking through the Oshawa Centre when they noticed two males following them. The 17-year old male and 15-year-old female left the mall and turned to see the two suspect males running toward them near Radio Park. One of the suspects produced a knife and took the female’s necklace while the other suspect took necklaces from the male’s neck. The suspects fled toward the Oshawa Centre bus loop.

 

The suspects took a taxi to the area of Thickson Road and Dundas Street in Whitby and were located a short time later by officers in the area. A quantity of marihuana was located on one of the suspects. Officers also located the jewelery and a quantity of crack cocaine nearby.

 

The victims were not physically hurt during the robbery.

 

Shaheem HUSKIC-BROWN, age 18 of Nordic Court in  Whitby is charged with Robbery; Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule II.  A 17-year-old male is charged with Robbery; Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Fail to Comply with Sentence Order. They were held for bail hearings.

0 Comments - Leave a comment!

There are no comments yet. Be the first and leave a response!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment. Click here to log in.