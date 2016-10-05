Two Arrested Following Street Level Robbery

Police arrested two suspects after two people were robbed at knifepoint in Oshawa.

On Tuesday October 4, 2016, just after 7 p.m., a male and female were walking through the Oshawa Centre when they noticed two males following them. The 17-year old male and 15-year-old female left the mall and turned to see the two suspect males running toward them near Radio Park. One of the suspects produced a knife and took the female’s necklace while the other suspect took necklaces from the male’s neck. The suspects fled toward the Oshawa Centre bus loop.

The suspects took a taxi to the area of Thickson Road and Dundas Street in Whitby and were located a short time later by officers in the area. A quantity of marihuana was located on one of the suspects. Officers also located the jewelery and a quantity of crack cocaine nearby.

The victims were not physically hurt during the robbery.

Shaheem HUSKIC-BROWN, age 18 of Nordic Court in Whitby is charged with Robbery; Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule II. A 17-year-old male is charged with Robbery; Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Fail to Comply with Sentence Order. They were held for bail hearings.