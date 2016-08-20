Male Breaks Into Home and Impersonates Police Officer

A 26-year-old male is facing charges after breaking into a north Whitby home and impersonating a police officer while using an imitation firearm.

On Sunday, August 7, 2016, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the accused used a ladder to gain access to a second-floor window at a residence in the area of Watford Street and Carnwith Drive East. His face was covered and he was wearing body armour. He pointed an imitation firearm at the two people who were sleeping in the room at the time and identified himself as a DRPS officer. The victims fled the room and entered another bedroom where two other residents were sleeping. The suspect followed, wielding the imitation firearm. The victims were able to get outside and yell for help. As the suspect followed the victims into the backyard, he was accosted by two of the male victims who were able to take control of him.

Officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody. This is not a random incident. He was taken to hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained during the citizen arrest.

Kevin MCCARTHY, age 26 of Cedar Street in Oshawa, has been charged with: Break and Enter with Intent; Use of Imitation Firearm in the Commission of an Offence; Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purposes; Personation of a Peace Officer; Disguise with Intent; Point Firearm x4; Forcible Confinement x4 and Fail to Comply with Recognizance x5. He was held for a bail hearing.