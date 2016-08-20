Rotarians now able to fly direct to 2017 Convention from Peterborough Airport

Exciting news for Rotarians travelling to the 2017 Rotary International Convention happening in Atlanta, Georgia next June; they will be able to fly direct from Peterborough Airport on what is being dubbed the ‘Rotary Express’.

The flight is being hosted by the Rotary Club of Peterborough-Kawartha and arranged by Stewart Tours who are already quite familiar with operating flights from the Peterborough Airport. The company has been running departures from the Airport the last 2 years to destinations like New York City, New Orleans, & Nashville, and have been instrumental in assisting to build passenger traffic from the Airport.

Rotary members from more than 130 countries meet at the convention every year. This one is of particular significance as it was one hundred years ago, at the 1917 Rotary Convention in Atlanta, that Rotary President Arch Klumph proposed creating an endowment “for the purpose of doing good in the world.” From the first contribution of $26.50, the Foundation has grown significantly and has spent more than $3 billion on programs and projects.

The ‘Rotary Express’ departs from Peterborough Airport June 8th and returns June 15th. There are 130 seats available onboard the Boeing 737 being used. Travellers can expect an enjoyable, hassle-free experience flying out of Peterborough. Passengers are able to arrive 1 hour prior to take-off. They will not pay for parking, seat selection, or baggage, and will clear customs right at the airport. They will also have access to the Exclusive Rotary Lounge prior to departure. Cost is $788.00 per person plus taxes of $193.34 which is quite comparable to flying out of larger International Airports but with a stress-free drive.