Ajax Man Arrested for Human Trafficking Offences

A 25-year-old Ajax man has been arrested for weapons and human trafficking-related offences after he manipulated a female into the sex trade.

In May 2016, an investigation was launched after a female victim reported that a male she met on social media last year convinced her to work in the sex trade and then used threats and intimidation, including showing her a handgun, to ensure she continued to work for him. The victim was able to free herself from the sex trade in March 2016.

Earlier today, the suspect was arrested by police at a motel in Toronto in the company of a sex trade worker. Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims.

Richmond ASAMOAH, age 25, of Quarrie Lane in Ajax, is charged with: Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration; Material Benefit from Sexual Services; Procuring/Exercise Control; Advertising Another Person’s Sexual Services; Trafficking in Persons; Financial/Material Benefit from Trafficking person over 18; Withholding Documents; Theft Under $5000 x2; Use Firearm to Commit Indictable Offence; and Carry a Concealed Weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.

The DRPS Human Trafficking Unit is committed to investigating incidents of exploitative and /or forced sex-trade work and is committed to helping all victims and connecting them with community resources to support them. The DRPS would like to appeal to any person who may be involved in a similar situation or may know someone involved to come forward. DRPS takes these cases seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation, as well as protect the victims of this crime.