Robbery at Oshawa Bank

A lone suspect robbed a bank in north Oshawa on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, August 12, 2016, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers in Central East Division responded to the TD Bank on Ritson Road North regarding a robbery that had just occurred. A male suspect entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller while brandishing a knife. A quantity of cash was handed over and the suspect fled the bank on foot. He was last seen running across Ritson Road North and westbound on the foot path south of Pentland Avenue.

The DRPS K-9 Unit searched the area but did not locate the suspect. No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as male, black, about 5’8” tall, with a muscular build and wearing a black t-shirt, tan pants, a black balaclava and white gloves.