Female Stabbed in Oshawa

Police are looking to identify a male suspect after a female suffered life-threatening stab wounds in Memorial Park yesterday.

On Monday, August 15, 2016, at approximately 3:45 p.m., an officer in Central East Division was flagged down by citizens in the park at Simcoe Street South and John Street. They were assisting a female who had just been stabbed. The victim had been observed confronting another male in the park when he assaulted her.

The suspect and three other males who were with him fled in different directions.

The female was treated at a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she remains in serious condition..

The suspect is described as male, white, in his late 30s, approximately 5’6” tall with a thin build, with light brown hair, and wearing a beige shirt and long pants.