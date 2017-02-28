Unifor applauds ruling for union democracy

Unifor calls on the international Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) to respect Tuesday’s court ruling and the democratic rights of ATU Local 113 members.

“The court ruled clearly and decisively, this is a victory for democracy in the Canadian labor movement that restores the rights of union members,” Unifor National President Jerry Dias said. “It is clear that the ATU international body imposed trusteeship to quash dissent and threaten members.”

On February 21, the Superior Court ruled that the trusteeship should end, Bob Kinnear should be reinstated and members’ democratic rights should be restored. The judge, Justice Penny, said “I find that the international has used the trusteeship to silence opposition and to spread misinformation to the members.” It is clear with the court ruling, at twitdoc.com/7IYB that the ATU international used incredibly aggressive tactics to mislead, intimidate and withhold information to members.

Dias said, “The actions of the ATU are unconscionable and illegal. But justice has been restored and democracy will prevail in Canadian unions.”

The Toronto Transit union Local 113 was placed in trusteeship by its American parent on Friday, February 3 after the Local filed a complaint with the Canadian Labour Congress. When trusteeship occurred, Unifor offered its support to the ATU Local 113 President to defend the principles of democracy and democratic governance for every union.

“This is a compelling landmark ruling that will change the landscape of Canadian unions, it is about freedom of choice,” said Dias.

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing more than 310,000 workers. It was formed Labour Day weekend 2013 when the Canadian Auto Workers and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers unions merged.