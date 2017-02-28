Firearm Seized During a Search Warrant in Oshawa

Six people were arrested after a firearm was seized during a firearm investigation in Oshawa.

On Thursday, February 23, 2017, at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Gun and Gang Unit with the assistance of the Tactical Support Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment building on Oxford Street in Oshawa as part of an ongoing firearm investigation.

Five adults and one youth were found in an apartment and officers discovered a .22 caliber firearm.

Michael MCRAE, age 18 of Oxford Street in Oshawa; Michael WORMINGTON, age 27 of Oxford Street in Oshawa; Alicia ROBINSON, aged 29 of Oxford Street in Oshawa; Jay GEROUX, age 22 of Wychwood Street in Oshawa; Joshua MCLAUGHLIN, age 19 of Garden Street in Whitby, and a 17-year-old female have been charged with Unauthorized Possession of a firearm; Careless Storage of a Firearm, and numerous other firearm related offences.