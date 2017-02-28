Stranded Snowmobilers Spotted by Police Helicopter

Two elderly snowmobilers were rescued by police after becoming stranded in the Ganaraska forest.

On Saturday, February 18, 2017, at approximately 5:34 p.m., East Division officers were dispatched to the Ganaraska forest after receiving a call from a 75-year-old male asking for assistance. The male and his wife were snowmobiling in the forest when their machines became stuck in the snow. The victims weren’t able to relay a location for responding officers. There were concerns for their safety as it was starting to get dark and temperatures were dropping.

Officers and members from Communications/911 were able to get a general GPS co-ordinate. Due to the rough terrain, two officers on snowmobiles and Air1 were deployed.

Air1 located the two parties an hour after the initial call. The helicopter was unable to land due to the rough terrain and darkness, but co-ordinated with ground units to help them find the couple. With assistance of a citizen in the area, both parties were rescued