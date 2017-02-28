Two Suspects Wanted Following Armed Street Level Robbery

Written on February 28, 2017 by in POLICE FILES

Police are looking to identify two suspects following an armed street level robbery in Whitby.
On Tuesday January 31, 2017, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers attended the area of Heda Court and Evans Court in Whitby for reports of a street level robbery that just occurred. A male indicated he attended the area to purchase a cellphone from two parties. When he produced the money, a female suspect grabbed the cash and a male suspect produced a gun. The suspects then fled north toward the Central Park green space. Several units including Tactical Support and K-9 searched the area with negative results. The victim was not physically hurt.
Suspect #1 is described as: male, black with a slim build, in his early 20s, 5’11” tall, 165 lbs with glasses. He was wearing a black hat and shirt, black track pants and black shoes.
Suspect #2 is described as: female black, with a light complexion, in her early 20s, thin build with blond and brown hair in dreadlocks and a nose ring. She was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and black running shoes.

