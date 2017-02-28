Two Suspects Wanted Following Armed Street Level Robbery

Police are looking to identify two suspects following an armed street level robbery in Whitby.

On Tuesday January 31, 2017, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers attended the area of Heda Court and Evans Court in Whitby for reports of a street level robbery that just occurred. A male indicated he attended the area to purchase a cellphone from two parties. When he produced the money, a female suspect grabbed the cash and a male suspect produced a gun. The suspects then fled north toward the Central Park green space. Several units including Tactical Support and K-9 searched the area with negative results. The victim was not physically hurt.

Suspect #1 is described as: male, black with a slim build, in his early 20s, 5’11” tall, 165 lbs with glasses. He was wearing a black hat and shirt, black track pants and black shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as: female black, with a light complexion, in her early 20s, thin build with blond and brown hair in dreadlocks and a nose ring. She was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and black running shoes.