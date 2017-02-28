Suspect Attempts to Elude Police

One male was arrested after fleeing from police, shortly after breaking into a residence and stealing a vehicle.

On Thursday February 16, 2017, at approximately 5:03 a.m., officers in West Division responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Westney Rd and Pickering Concession Rd 8, in Pickering. Police located two occupants in the vehicle. Police information revealed that the male occupant was wanted by police. As officers approached to investigate, the male suspect ran from officers into a nearby field. Officers called for additional assistance from K-9 to assist in locating the suspect.

At 05:43 hours, a citizen advised an unknown party had broken into their home on Pickering Concession 8. Numerous officers responded and located the suspect in a stolen vehicle attempting to flee. The suspect was arrested by officers and is facing several charges.

Brian SIMPSON-FRY, age 31, of Oshawa was charged with: Obstruct Police; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x 2; Theft Under $5000; Possession of Property Obtained by a Crime Over; Theft of Motor Vehicle x2; Break and Enter; Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was held for a bail hearing.

The female passenger Tee-Jay MACDONALD-DUTTON, age 24, No Fixed Address was charged with: Possession of Property Obtained by a Crime Over.

SIMPSON-FRY has been charged with additional charges in connection with a carjacking incident in the Durham Region.